BRIEF-NMC Says Legal Review Underway To Verify Interests Of B. R. Shetty & Associates In Co

Feb 10 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* STATEMENT REGARDING MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS

* INFORMED BY JOINT NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, BAVAGUTHU RAGHURAM SHETTY, THAT SHETTY AND HIS ADVISERS ARE IN PROCESS OF CARRYING OUT LEGAL REVIEW

* LEGAL REVIEW TO VERIFY TOTAL INTERESTS OF B. R. SHETTY, HIS ASSOCIATED FAMILY MEMBERS AND ASSOCIATED FAMILY HOLDING COS IN SHARES OF CO

* REVIEW ALSO HAS IMPLICATIONS FOR HOLDINGS OF SAEED MOHAMED BUTTI MOHAMED KHALFAN AL QEBAISI & KHALEEFA BUTTI OMAIR YOUSIF AHMED AL MUHAIRI

* EXPECTS TO REPORT FULL-YEAR 2019 RESULTS IN-LINE WITH MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: