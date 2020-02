Feb 27 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* SUSPENSION OF SHARES

* IS FOCUSED ON PROVIDING ADDITIONAL CLARITY TO MARKET AS TO ITS FINANCIAL POSITION AND TO RESTORING ITS ADMISSION TO TRADING

* WILL CONTINUE TO BE BOUND BY LISTING, TRANSPARENCY AND DISCLOSURE RULES.

* BOARD OF NMC SAYS FCA AGREED TO REQUEST UNDER CHAPTER 5 OF LISTING FOR TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF SHARES TO ENSURE SMOOTH OPERATION OF MARKET