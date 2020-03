March 6 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* NMC HEALTH PLC - STATEMENT REGARDING MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS

* NMC - HAS BEEN NOTIFIED BY ADVISERS TO BR SHETTY OF SALE OF 2.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN CUSTODY OF FIRST ABU DHABI BANK

* NMC - ADVISERS TO BR SHETTY INFORMED CO BRS INTERNATIONAL GOT LETTER FROM FIRST ABU DHABI BANK ON MARCH 3 CONFIRMING TRANSACTIONS TOOK PLACE ON LSE