BRIEF-NMCN Says Implemented Temporary & Voluntary Reduction In Remuneration Of Board By 20%

April 14 (Reuters) - NMCN PLC:

* FURTHER COVID-19 UPDATE

* POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP’S TRADING PERFORMANCE FOR BALANCE OF 2020 REMAINS UNCLEAR

* WE CONTINUE TO WORK ON THOSE PROJECTS THAT ARE DEEMED TO BE IN AREAS OF CRITICAL NATIONAL SIGNIFICANCE TO COVID-19 RESPONSE

* ARE EXPERIENCING DISRUPTION IN CERTAIN AREAS, BUT WHERE SAFE TO DO SO, NMCN CONTINUES TO BE OPERATIONAL ACROSS MANY OF ITS SECTORS

* WILL NOT BE RECOMMENDING A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019

* ADDITIONAL BORROWING FACILITIES ARE BEING CONSIDERED BY BOARD

* IMPLEMENTED A TEMPORARY AND VOLUNTARY REDUCTION IN REMUNERATION OF BOARD OF 20% AND A 10% REDUCTION FOR SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM

* DOES NOT BELIEVE IT APPROPRIATE TO PROVIDE FORWARD LOOKING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL, OVERHEAD EXPENDITURE DEFERRED, HIRING FREEZE IMPLEMENTED ALONG WITH VARIOUS OTHER COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES

* DISCUSSIONS ARE ALSO PROGRESSING WITH LLOYDS BANK TO UTILISE RECENTLY ANNOUNCED CORONAVIRUS LARGE BUSINESS INTERRUPTION LOAN SCHEME (CLBILS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: