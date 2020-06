June 17 (Reuters) - NMDC Ltd:

* THERE WAS A LOSS OF AROUND 10 LT OF PRODUCTION AND 5.5 LT OF SALES IN MARCH 2020 DUE TO LOCKDOWN

* LOSS OF PRODUCTION, SALES IN MARCH RESULTED IN ESTIMATED LOSS IN SALES REVENUE OF 2.20 BILLION RUPEES AND PBT OF 1.20 BILLION RUPEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: