June 3 (Reuters) - NMI Holdings Inc:

* NMI HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES THE COMMENCEMENT OF $300 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING

* NMI HOLDINGS INC - NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES OFFERING ARE INTENDED TO BE USED TO REPAY CO’S EXISTING $147 MILLION TERM LOAN

* NMI HOLDINGS - COMMENCED OFFERING THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF $300 MILLION OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: