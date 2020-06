June 1 (Reuters) - NMI Holdings Inc:

* NMI HOLDINGS, INC. ENTERS INTO NEW QUOTA SHARE REINSURANCE ARRANGEMENT

* NMI HOLDINGS - UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, UNIT WILL CEDE 10.5% OF PRIMARY NEW INSURANCE WRITTEN FOR PERIOD FROM APRIL 1, 2020 THROUGH DEC 31, 2020

* NMI HOLDINGS INC - CEDED PERCENTAGE MAY BE INCREASED WITH ADDITIONS TO REINSURANCE PANEL