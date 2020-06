June 5 (Reuters) - NMI Holdings Inc:

* NMI HOLDINGS, INC. INCREASES SIZE OF OFFERING AND PRICES $400 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025

* NMI HOLDINGS INC - NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: