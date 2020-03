March 9 (Reuters) - NMI Holdings Inc:

* NMI HOLDINGS INC - IT WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED PANEL DISCUSSION, WEBCAST AT RBC CAPITAL MARKETS FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS CONFERENCE