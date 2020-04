BRIEF-NN Group Completes Acquisition Of Vivat Non-Life

April 2 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV:

* NN GROUP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF VIVAT NON-LIFE

* ACQUIRED 100% OF SHARES IN VIVAT NON-LIFE FROM ATHORA FOR CONSIDERATION OF EUR 416 MILLION, AS WELL AS EUR 150 MILLION TIER 2 LOANS PROVIDED BY VIVAT N.V. TO VIVAT NON-LIFE

* THE RESULTS OF VIVAT NON-LIFE WILL BE CONSOLIDATED IN THE NN GROUP RESULTS AS OF 1 APRIL 2020

* NN GROUP WILL WORK TOWARDS A SMOOTH INTEGRATION OF VIVAT NON-LIFE INTO NN NON-LIFE IN THE COMING PERIOD