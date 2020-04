BRIEF-NN Group Delays 2019 Dividend Distribution Until H2 2020 Due To Coronavirus

April 6 (Reuters) - NN Group NV:

* PROPOSAL TO PAY A 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE INCLUDED ON AGENDA OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR 28 MAY 2020

* INTENTION THAT THIS DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS IS MADE IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* CONVOCATION FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM 15 APRIL 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EUR 250 MILLION SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, WHICH COMMENCED ON 2 MARCH 2020, WILL BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* SO FAR WE HAVE WITNESSED NO MAJOR DIRECT IMPACT ON OUR OPERATIONS AND NN IS WELL CAPITALISED - CEO