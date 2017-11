Nov 16 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV:

* Q3 OPERATING RESULT ONGOING BUSINESS INCREASED TO EUR 431 MILLION FROM EUR 319 MILLION IN 3Q16‍​

* Q3 NET RESULT OF EUR 734 MILLION VERSUS EUR 436 MILLION IN 3Q16

* Q3 SOLVENCY II RATIO OF NN GROUP INCREASED TO 204% FROM 196% AT 2Q17

* Q3 REUTERS POLL: OPERATING RESULT EUR 394 MILLION; NET RESULT EUR 328 MILLION; SOLVENCY RATIO 202 PCT‍​