BRIEF-NN Group Sees COVID-19 Net Impact Of EUR -100 Mln On Operating Result And OCG

June 24 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV:

* ESTIMATED NET IMPACT OF COVID-19 OF EUR -100 MILLION ON 2020 OPERATING RESULT AND OCG; MITIGATING ACTIONS TAKEN TO OFFSET EARNINGS PRESSURE

* COMPANY IS WELL CAPITALISED WITH AN ESTIMATED SOLVENCY II RATIO OF APPROXIMATELY 227% AT END OF MAY 2020

* ACCELERATING MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO GROW OPERATING CAPITAL GENERATION (OCG) TO EUR 1.5 BILLION IN 2023

* FREE CASH FLOW (FCF) TO BE IN A RANGE AROUND OCG OVER TIME

* OUR CAPITAL RETURN POLICY OF PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND PER SHARE AND ANNUAL SHARE BUYBACK OF AT LEAST EUR 250 MILLION PROVIDES CLARITY ON ANNUAL CAPITAL RETURN THAT SHAREHOLDERS CAN EXPECT