April 4 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV:

* INTENDS TO REAPPOINT DELFIN RUEDA AS MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD

* ‍REAPPOINTMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE AFTER NOTIFICATION OF GENERAL MEETING AT AGM​

* ‍CURRENT TERM OF APPOINTMENT OF DELFIN RUEDA ENDS ON 31 MAY 2018​

* TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF NN GROUP N.V.

* ‍TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS VICE-CHAIR OF EXECUTIVE BOARD FOR A TERM OF FOUR YEARS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)