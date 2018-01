BRIEF-Nn Inc. Announces New Organizational Structure

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Nn Inc:

* NN, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE TO BEST CAPTURE OPPORTUNITIES AND DRIVE GROWTH

* NN INC - PLANS TO IMPLEMENT A NEW ENTERPRISE AND MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE

* NN INC - UNDER NEW STRUCTURE, BUSINESSES WILL BE ORGANIZED INTO 3 DIVISIONS, KNOWN AS MOBILE SOLUTIONS, POWER SOLUTIONS AND LIFE SCIENCES

* NN INC - WILL BEGIN FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE WITH Q1 2018 RESULTS

* NN - ‍AS PART OF NEW STRUCTURE, JOHN MANZI, SENIOR VP, GENERAL MANAGER, PRECISION ENGINEERED PRODUCTS GROUP, ANNOUNCED DECISION TO LEAVE CO IN JAN​