2 days ago
BRIEF-NN Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing‍​
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-NN Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing‍​

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - NN Inc:

* Files for non-timely 10-q - sec filing‍​

* Says it has identified a required revision in its previously issued 2014, 2015 and 2016 annual financial statements

* Nn inc - also identified a required revision to its march 31, 2017 interim financial statements related to translation of its investment in joint venture

* Nn inc 0- management has determined that required revision is not material to the previously issued annual and interim financial statements

* Nn inc - revision will be addressed by revising previously issued annual and interim financial statements included within june 30, 2017 quarterly report on form 10-q and future filings

* Nn inc - needs additional time to reflect impact of revision and to determine necessary disclosures to be included in 10-q for period ended June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

