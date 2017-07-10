BRIEF-NN Inc to sell precision bearing components group to Tsubaki Nakashima

July 10 (Reuters) - NN Inc
* NN Inc announces agreement to sell precision bearing components group to Tsubaki Nakashima
* Deal for for $375 million in cash.
* Beginning in Q3 of 2017, PBC results will be classified as discontinued operations in NN's financial reporting
* NN reaffirms its Q2 2017 guidance.
* Has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its precision bearing components group to Tsubaki Nakashima Co Ltd
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $220.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: