BRIEF-NN Inc Withdraws 2020 Guidance Due To Covid-19 Impact

April 6 (Reuters) - NN Inc:

* NN, INC. WITHDRAWS FULL-YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* NN, INC. WITHDRAWS FULL-YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* NN INC - MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED Q1 GUIDANCE WITH CURRENT FORECASTS INDICATING RESULTS TO BE AT LOW END OF RANGE

* NN INC - IN LIGHT OF UNCERTAINTY DUE TO COVID-19, NN DREW DOWN $60M UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITY TO STRENGTHEN ITS NEAR-TERM CASH POSITION

* NN INC - CO’S PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED STRATEGIC REVIEW REMAINS ONGOING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: