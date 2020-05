BRIEF-NN Life Completes Longevity Transactions With c. EUR 13.5 Bln Of Pension Liabilities

May 19 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV:

* SUBSIDIARY NN LIFE HAS COMPLETED 3 TRANSACTIONS TO TRANSFER FULL LONGEVITY RISK ASSOCIATED WITH IN TOTAL AROUND EUR 13.5 BILLION OF PENSION LIABILITIES IN THE NETHERLANDS

* OPERATIONS WILL REDUCE NN’S EXPOSURE TO LONGEVITY RISK, CONSEQUENTLY REDUCE REQUIRED CAPITAL AND FURTHER STRENGTHEN NN’S CAPITAL POSITION

* THE TRANSACTIONS HAVE BEEN ENTERED INTO WITH REINSURANCE COMPANIES CANADA LIFE, MUNICH RE AND SWISS RE

* THE RISK TRANSFER IS EFFECTIVE AS OF 1 JANUARY 2020, AND THE REINSURANCE AGREEMENTS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL THE PORTFOLIO HAS RUN OFF