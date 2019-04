BRIEF-NNIT Buys Swiss-Based Halfmann Goetsch Partner

April 24 (Reuters) - NNIT A/S:

* REG-NNIT A/S: 6/2019 NNIT ACQUIRES SWISS-BASED LIFE SCIENCES CONSULTANCY BUSINESS AND STRENGTHENS EUROPEAN LIFE SCIENCES PRESENCE

* CLOSED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE HALFMANN GOETSCH PARTNER AG

* WILL ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARES OF HALFMANN GOETSCH PARTNER AG FOR AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF CHF 8.55 MILLION.

* AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF AN EARN-OUT ELEMENT BEING REALIZED UNTIL END OF MARCH 2022

* WILL FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH ITS OPERATING CASH FLOWS AND EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES.