BRIEF-NNIT Enters Into Agreement With STARK

Feb 22 (Reuters) - NNIT A/S:

* REG-NNIT A/S: 5/2018 NNIT ENTERS INTO SIGNIFICANT AGREEMENT WITH STARK

* DOES NOT CHANGE NNIT‘S GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OR LONG-TERM TARGETS

* AGREEMENT INCREASES NNIT‘S BACKLOG FOR 2018 AS WELL AS FOR 2019 AND 2020

* ‍HAS ENTERED INTO A FOUR-YEAR AGREEMENT, WITH AN OPTION OF A ONE PLUS ONE YEAR EXTENSION, WITH STARK DANMARK A/S​

* OUTSOURCING AGREEMENT REPRESENTS A LOWER MEDIUM-SIZE THREE-DIGIT DKK MILLION AMOUNT