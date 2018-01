Jan 5 (Reuters) - Nnit A/S:

* : NNIT EXTENDS AGREEMENT WITH ARLA FOODS

* ‍ESTIMATED TOTAL VALUE OF AGREEMENT IS IN MEDIUM TRIPLE-DIGIT DKKM RANGE.​

* ‍AGREEMENT IS EFFECTIVE AS OF JANUARY 2018 AND RUNS UNTIL END 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)