BRIEF-NNIT Renews Operations Maintenance Agreement With Novo Nordisk

March 31 (Reuters) - NNIT A/S:

* REG-NNIT A/S: 6/2020 NNIT RENEWS OPERATIONS MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT WITH NOVO NORDISK

* CONTRACT REPRESENTS A VALUE OF MID TRIPLE-DIGIT DKK MILLION AMOUNT AND TAKES EFFECT FROM JANUARY 1, 2020.

* RENEWING EXISTING OPERATIONS MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT WHICH WAS TO EXPIRE AT END OF 2020

* COVID-19 SITUATION PROVIDES INCREASED UNCERTAINTY TO NEAR-TERM BUSINESS OF NNIT AND POTENTIAL IMPACT ON NNIT IS CONTINOULSY MONITORED AND ASSESSED

* NEW CONTRACT SECURES THIS IMPORTANT BUSINESS WITH NOVO NORDISK FOR ANOTHER FIVE YEARS

* DECLINE IN REVENUE IN 2020 IS AS EXPECTED AND WAS INCORPORATED INTO GUIDANCE FOR 2020 SET FORTH IN COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 01/2020

* CURRENTLY GUIDANCE FOR 2020 (ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF -4% TO -8% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS OF 6-8% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES) IS MAINTAINED