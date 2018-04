April 26 (Reuters) - NNIT A/S:

* : NNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NNE ON GLOBAL OUTSOURCING OF IT

* NNIT WILL ASSUME 27 EMPLOYEES FROM NNE

* NNIT WILL TAKE OVER NNE'S GLOBAL IT INFRASTRUCTURE