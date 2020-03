March 18 (Reuters) - No Gravity Games SA:

* SAYS INCREASED TRAFFIC ON STEAM AND NINTENDO ESHOP RECORDED, WHERE CO’S GAMES ARE AVAILABLE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO OUTBREAK IT IS POSSIBLE THAT CO WILL SLIGHTLY EXTEND TIME TO DECIDE ON PREMIERE DATES FOR GAMES