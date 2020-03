March 31 (Reuters) - No Signboard Holdings Ltd:

* NO SIGNBOARD HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTS TO BE IMPACTED BY COVID-19 VIRUS WHICH WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT TOURISTS AND CONSUMER SPENDING FROM Q2FY2020

* NO SIGNBOARD HOLDINGS - DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ITS OUTLET AT CLARK QUAY CENTRAL FOR AT LEAST 1 MONTH FROM APRIL ONWARDS