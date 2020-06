June 19 (Reuters) - No Signboard Holdings Ltd:

* FROM 19 JUNE ONWARDS, ALL GROUP’S OUTLETS EXCEPT FOR OUTLET AT CLARK QUAY CENTRAL, WILL BE OPENED

* AT THIS JUNCTURE, DIFFICULT TO ASCERTAIN FULL FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR Q3 & FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: