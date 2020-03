BRIEF-Nobia says withdraws dividend proposal, temporarily lays off 3,000 employees

March 27 (Reuters) - Nobia AB:

* NOBIA WITHDRAWS THE DIVIDEND PROPOSAL AND TEMPORARILY LAYS OFF 3,000 EMPLOYEES

* NOBIA SAYS FURTHERMORE, NOBIA HAS INITIATED TEMPORARY LAYOFFS OF APPROXIMATELY 3,000 EMPLOYEES, OF WHICH AROUND 2,300 REFER TO UK

* NOBIA SAYS IN ADDITION, CHAIRMAN OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE HAS INFORMED COMPANY THAT THERE WILL NOT BE ANY PROPOSED INCREASES OF BOARD REMUNERATION.

* NOBIA SAYS FINANCIAL POSITION FOR GROUP REMAINS STABLE WITH AVAILABLE CASH AND UNUSED CREDIT FACILITIES OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 1.3 BILLION