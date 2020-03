March 24 (Reuters) - Nobia AB:

* NOBIA’S STORE NETWORK IN THE UK WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* NOBIA - CLOSURE IS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* NOBIA - DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL OF ITS MAGNET KITCHEN STORES IN UK.

* NOBIA - SITUATION IS CONTINUOUSLY REVIEWED, AND UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED IF CONDITIONS CHANGE.