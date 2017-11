BRIEF-Nobilis Health acquires majority ownership interest in Elite Surgical's ASCS and surgical hospital

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Nobilis Health Corp

* Nobilis Health acquires majority ownership interest in Elite Surgical Affiliates’ portfolio of 3 ASCS and 1 surgical hospital

* Nobilis Health Corp - deal for ‍a purchase price of approximately $60 million​

* Nobilis Health Corp - ‍Nobilis funded acquisition through a $50 million expansion of its existing credit facility with BBVA continuing as lead arranger​

* Nobilis Health - projects approximately $2 million of operating efficiencies resulting from consolidation of one Elite ASC with one existing Nobilis Asc​

* Nobilis Health Corp - ‍following acquisition, Nobilis will have 13 locations in Houston market​

* Nobilis Health Corp - ‍Nobilis funded acquisition through a $50 million expansion of its existing credit facility with BBVA continuing as lead arranger​