Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nobilis Health Corp:

* NOBILIS HEALTH APPLIES FOR LISTING ON CANADA‘S NEO EXCHANGE

* NOBILIS HEALTH CORP - COMMENCED APPLICATION PROCESS TO LIST ITS COMMON SHARES ON AEQUITAS NEO EXCHANGE IN CANADA

* NOBILIS HEALTH CORP - SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS, NOBILIS EXPECTS ITS COMMON SHARES TO BE AVAILABLE FOR TRADING ON NEO IN EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)