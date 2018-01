Jan 17 (Reuters) - Noble Corporation Plc:

* NOBLE CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SENIOR GUARANTEED NOTES

* NOBLE CORPORATION PLC - ‍UNIT HAS COMMENCED OFFERING OF $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2026​

* NOBLE - UNIT TO USE PROCEEDS, CASH, TO PAY PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $750 MILLION OUTSTANDING 4.00% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018​, OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: