Dec 20 (Reuters) - Noble Corporation Plc:

* NOBLE CORPORATION PLC RECEIVES COMMITMENTS FOR NEW CREDIT FACILITY MATURING IN 2023

* NOBLE CORPORATION - NEW CREDIT FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BILLION WITH AN EXPECTED MATURITY OF JANUARY 2023

* NOBLE CORPORATION - CO WOULD RETAIN AN INCREMENTAL $300 MILLION IN CAPACITY UNDER ITS CURRENT CREDIT FACILITY