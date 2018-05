BRIEF-Noble Corporation Q1 Loss Per Share $0.58

May 2 (Reuters) - Noble Corporation PLC:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.58

* Q1 REVENUE $235 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $229.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.57 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DEBT MATURITIES BEFORE 2024 REDUCED TO $201 MILLION

* WHEN COMPARED TO Q4 2017, CUSTOMER DEMAND IS NOTICEABLY GREATER, ESPECIALLY IN JACKUP FLEET

* BENEFITTING FROM GROWING CUSTOMER NEEDS FOR JACKUPS IN REGIONS THAT INCLUDE NORTH SEA AND MIDDLE EAST

* NOBLE CORPORATION-AT MARCH 31, 2018, CO’S CONTRACT BACKLOG TOTALED $2.8 BILLION, WITH $1.8 BILLION ATTRIBUTABLE TO FLOATING FLEET AND $1.0 BILLION TO JACKUP FLEET

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.55

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL AVERAGE RIG UTILIZATION OF 47 PERCENT VERSUS 69 PERCENT

* FLEET UTILIZATION IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE OVER YEAR WITH LIKELY ADDITION OF NEW CONTRACT AWARDS, PRIMARILY FOR JACKUP FLEET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: