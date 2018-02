BRIEF-Noble Energy Announces $750 Mln Share Repurchase Program

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc:

* NOBLE ENERGY ANNOUNCES $750 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* NOBLE ENERGY - ‍IN ADDITION, CO HAS EXECUTED AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS DEEPWATER GULF OF MEXICO ASSETS TO FIELDWOOD ENERGY LLC FOR TOTAL VALUE OF $710 MILLION​

* NOBLE ENERGY INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A $750 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM DURING PERIOD OF 2018 THROUGH 2020

* NOBLE ENERGY INC - ‍CASH PROCEEDS INCLUDED IN U.S. GULF OF MEXICO DIVESTMENT TRANSACTION WAS $480 MILLION​

* NOBLE ENERGY - CUMULATIVE CONTINGENT PAYMENT OF UP TO $100 MILLION IS PAYABLE TO CO FROM CLOSING OF TRANSACTION THROUGH 2022 END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: