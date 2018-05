BRIEF-Noble Energy Announces Agreement To Progress Development Of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea

May 10 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc:

* NOBLE ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN NATURAL GAS, OFFSHORE EQUATORIAL GUINEA

* NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS

* NOBLE ENERGY INC - SANCTION OF PROJECT IS CONTINGENT UPON FINAL COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS BEING EXECUTED

* NOBLE ENERGY - ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BILLION CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT