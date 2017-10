BRIEF-Noble energy announces third quarter 2017 results, strong u.s. Onshore delivery continues

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc

* Noble Energy announces third quarter 2017 results, strong U.S. Onshore delivery continues

* Q3 loss per share $0.28 including items

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Noble Energy Inc - qtrly total revenue $‍960​ million versus $910 million last year

* Noble Energy Inc - q3 ‍sales volumes were 355 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d), up 10 mboe/d from midpoint of original guidance​

* Noble Energy Inc - ‍total sales volumes for Q4 of 2017 have been reconfirmed at a range of 380 - 390 mboe/d​

* Noble Energy Inc - ‍Q4 U.S. onshore volumes are anticipated 15 percent higher than Q3 of 2017​

* Noble Energy Inc - ‍Q4 U.S. Onshore oil volumes have been reconfirmed at a range of 102 mbbl/d​ to 108 mbbl/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: