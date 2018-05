BRIEF-Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement To Move Permian Crude Oil To Corpus Christi

May 10 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc:

* NOBLE ENERGY FINALIZES STRATEGIC PIPELINE AGREEMENT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI

* NOBLE ENERGY - FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS

* NOBLE ENERGY INC - SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP

* NOBLE ENERGY INC - HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE

* NOBLE ENERGY INC - SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE