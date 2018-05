BRIEF-Noble Energy Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.14

May 1 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.14

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DELIVERED QUARTERLY SALES VOLUMES OF 361 MBOE/D, UP 18 PERCENT FROM Q1 2017

* INCREASED U.S. ONSHORE OIL PRODUCTION OVER 30 PERCENT IN QUARTER COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2017 DRIVEN BY DELAWARE BASIN GROWTH

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1286 MILLION VERSUS $1,036 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* COMPANY’S GUIDANCE HAS BEEN UPDATED TO REFLECT ADOPTION OF ASC 606 AND TIMING OF CLOSING OF GULF OF MEXICO TRANSACTION

* SALES VOLUMES FOR Q2 OF 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN 340 AND 350 MBOE/D (POST ASC 606)

* FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES HAVE BEEN INCREASED TO RANGE BETWEEN 350 AND 360 MBOE/D

* COMPANY’S FULL YEAR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE RANGE OF $2.7 TO $2.9 BILLION REMAINS UNCHANGED

* FOR Q2, NOBLE ENERGY EXPECTS ORGANIC CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $750 MILLION AND $850 MILLION

* SECOND HALF OF 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN FIRST HALF

* LEVIATHAN PROJECT REMAINS ON BUDGET AND ON SCHEDULE WITH FIRST GAS SALES ANTICIPATED BY END OF 2019

* ACTIVITY IN EAGLE FORD FOCUSED ON COMPLETIONS FOR WELLS EXPECTED ONLINE IN Q2 OF 2018

* PAID DOWN $230 MILLION OF NOBLE ENERGY DEBT DURING Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: