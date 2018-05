May 1 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc:

* SAYS 100 NEW WELLS WILL COME ONLINE IN THE 2H18 BETWEEN THE DJ AND THE DELAWARE BASINS – CONF CALL

* SEES U.S. ONSHORE OIL VOLUMES TO INCREASE BY ROUGHLY 10,000 BARRELS A DAY FROM Q2 TO Q3 AND AGAIN FROM Q3 TO Q4- CONF CALL Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)