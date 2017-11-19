FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Noble Group announces entry into an investment agreement
November 19, 2017 / 11:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Noble Group announces entry into an investment agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Noble Group Limited

* Entry into an investment agreement

* Unit ‍had on 16 November 2017 entered into an investment agreement with Mkango Resources Limited​

* ‍ aggregate consideration for proposed Lancaster investment is £12 million​

* Deal ‍in connection with proposed investment by Talaxis in lancaster exploration​

* ‍deal also includes proposed investment by Talaxis in a company (newco) to hold Mkango’s 85% interest in a joint venture

* ‍consideration for proposed newco investment is £2 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
