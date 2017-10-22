FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Noble Group proposes disposal of all capital stock of Noble Americas Corp
#Switzerland Market Report
October 22, 2017 / 11:54 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Noble Group proposes disposal of all capital stock of Noble Americas Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Noble Group Ltd

* co with units, on Oct 19 entered into a stock purchase agreement with Vitol US Holding CO and Euromin Inc

* ‍Gross consideration of about $1.42 billion

* Deal in connection with proposed sale by Noble Resources UK of all of issued and outstanding capital stock of Noble Americas to buyer

* Based on total consideration of about US$582 million, estimated net proceeds arising from proposed disposal will amount to about US$576 million

* Announces proposed disposal of all issued and outstanding capital stock of Noble Americas Corp​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

