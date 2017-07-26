FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 9:42 AM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Noble Group updates on proposed disposal of remaining North American Gas And Power Business

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Noble Group Limited -

* Proposed disposal of noble group's remaining north american gas and power business

* Upon completion of proposed disposal, NGL will no longer hold any sale shares in NAGP and NAGP will cease to be a subsidiary of NGL

* Agreement in connection with proposed sale by NAC of all of issued and outstanding capital stock of NAGP to buyer

* ‍NGL and Noble Americas Corp and Noble Americas Gas & Power Corp have entered into a stock purchase agreement with Mercuria Energy America​

* "It is expected that net proceeds will be utilised towards debt repayment"

* Based on latest qtrly results & assuming closing date of deal was 1 April,net working capital would be about us$313 million as at 31 March

* Based on latest qtrly results & assuming closing date of deal was 1 April, cash proceeds from disposal would have been about US$248 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

