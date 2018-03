March 12 (Reuters) - Noble Midstream Partners LP:

* NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS EXTENDS AND UPSIZES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - ‍MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY IS EXTENDED BY ONE AND A HALF YEARS TO MARCH 2023 & FACILITY SIZE IS INCREASED TO $800 MILLION​

* NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - CREDIT FACILITY HAS AN ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING CO TO REQUEST ADDITIONAL LENDER COMMITMENTS UP TO $350 MILLION