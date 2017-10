BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners reports Q3 revenue of $63 million

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Noble Midstream Partners LP

* Noble Midstream Partners LP reports record third quarter 2017 results and provides updated fourth quarter 2017 guidance

* Q3 revenue $63 million versus I/B/E/S view $66.6 million

* Noble Midstream Partners LP qtrly ‍net income attributable to limited partners per limited partner unit of $1.15​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP - qtrly total midstream services revenues $63.1 million versus $47.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $66.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Noble Midstream Partners LP - Q4 oil and gas gathering volumes expected to average 110 to 120 mboe/d, 15 pct to 26 pct above Q3 average​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP - ‍Q4 EBITDA is expected to range between $48 million and $55 million​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP - ‍Q4 2018 capital is now expected to be between $131 million and $151 million, or $66 million to $76 million attributable to partnership​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP - fy 2017 capital is anticipated to be $385 million to $405 million, or $230 million to $240 million attributable to partnership​