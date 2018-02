BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners Reports Q4 Revenue Of $68 Million

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Noble Midstream Partners LP:

* NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $68 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍OIL AND GAS GATHERING VOLUMES OF 122 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY (MBOE/D), A 28% INCREASE OVER Q3

* QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS PER LIMITED PARTNER COMMON UNIT - BASIC AND DILUTED $1.16

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.15 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $70.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S