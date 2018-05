BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners Sees FY'18 Net Income Of $175 Mln To $210 Mln

May 1 (Reuters) - Noble Midstream Partners LP:

* NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS PER LIMITED PARTNER COMMON UNITS $0.97

* FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS OIL AND GAS GATHERING VOLUMES REMAIN UNCHANGED AT 200 TO 235 MBOE/D

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT VOLUMES GROWTH ACCELERATION IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $97.7 MILLION VERSUS $50.3 MILLION

* NOBLE MIDSTREAM - CO’S 2018 ORGANIC CAPITAL BUDGET IS $500 - $535 MILLION, OR $270 - $285 MILLION ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARTNERSHIP

* SEES 2018 FULL YEAR NET INCOME TO BE BETWEEN $175 MILLION AND $210 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $80.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S