BRIEF-Nobody suggesting Telecom Italia losing control of fixed line network - CEO

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia CEO Amos Genish tells analysts in a post-results conference call:

* discussing with authorities how to best guarantee fair and equal access to network to all operators

* use of golden power by government does not call for action over TIM’s fixed-line network

* even in the most extreme scenario nobody is suggesting that TIM could lose control over its fixed-line network

* expects mobile ARPU, pricing in the market, to remain strong, and right balance in terms of pricing has been reached

* fixed-line network solid, is going to be an important asset going forward

* not planning to bid for sports TV broadcasting rights