Nov 9 (Reuters) - Noevir Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it repurchased 1.3 million shares of its common stock for 10 million yen in total (7,700 yen per share) on Nov. 9 through ToSTNeT-3

* Previous news was disclosed on Nov. 8

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5ZNdhw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)