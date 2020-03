March 26 (Reuters) - NoHo Partners Oyj:

* NOHO PARTNERS PLC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS CANCELS ITS PROFIT DISTRIBUTION PROPOSAL

* IS ALSO CANCELLING ADDITIONAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.15 PER SHARE

* COMPANY IS POSTPONING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT WAS PLANNED FOR 22 APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: